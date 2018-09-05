Softball wins four of last six games
The Abbotsford/Colby softball squad collected four victories in their last three match-ups. A/C defeated Owen-Withee 11-0 and 10-5 on Thursday, split two games at home on Friday with Loyal, 7-11 and 8-7 and split an away double-header 8-2 and 1-3 on Tuesday against Marshfield Columbus.
