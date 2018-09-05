Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Softball wins four of last six games

Softball wins four of last six games



TOO FAST - Megan Underwood outruns a throw to first base in Abbotsford/Colby’s double-header against Owen-Withee on Thursday. Underwood combined for five hits between both games. STAFF PHOTO/ROSS PATTERMANN
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:36am rpattermann
Wed, 05/09/2018

The Abbotsford/Colby softball squad collected four victories in their last three match-ups. A/C defeated Owen-Withee 11-0 and 10-5 on Thursday, split two games at home on Friday with Loyal, 7-11 and 8-7 and split an away double-header 8-2 and 1-3 on Tuesday against Marshfield Columbus.

To read the rest of this story pick up the May 9 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

