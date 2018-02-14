Schreiner joins 1,000-point club
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 11:30am rpattermann
Sports are all about numbers — yards run, aces served and home runs hit.
In the game of basketball, one of the biggest milestones a prep player can achieve is to score 1,000 point in a career. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s a cause for celebration.
Abbotsford’s Dylana Schreiner, a stand-out in the North Marawood conference - powered her way to this milestone with a 32 point effort against the Prentice Buccaneers Tuesday, Feb. 6.
