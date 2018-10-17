Runners capture conference title

Muddy courses. Winds that whipped the leaves off trees. Temperatures in the low forties.

These were just a few of the obstacles Colby/Abbotsford cross-country had to overcome on Saturday, and that’s not counting the stiff competition that came to Colby for the Cloverbelt Conference championship meet.

Colby/Abby welcomed 14 different school districts, and dueled it out on a muck filled 3.1 mile course.

When the skies cleared and the sun came out, the only thing that could match the brightness was the smiles of the Colby/Abby girls team as they hoisted the Cloverbelt crown over their heads.