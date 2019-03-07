Remembering the ‘Voice of Colby’

If you’ve ever played the game of football you know you can still vividly remember the smell of the grass, and still feel the way the ground moved beneath your feet.

You remember the plays, tackles and touchdowns. For many student-athletes, playing underneath Friday night lights is a rite of passage.

Colby has played host to many great moments, seen many great players pass under its banners. There have been triumphs on the field, as well as heartbreak.

Through it all, Denis Woik captured those moments, his voice reverberating through the city of Colby on Friday nights. People grew up hearing him call out a Hornets’ touchdown, or a big play on defense.