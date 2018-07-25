Passion paves way to college play for Abby grad
Wed, 07/25/2018 - 10:48am rpattermann
Ever since he could remember, Hunter Carpenter has had a mad love affair with the sport of volleyball. Throughout his entire childhood he longed to play the sport and play it at a high level.
There was just one catch - Abbotsford doesn’t have a men’s volleyball team. But Carpenter has proved that when passion prevails amazing things can happen.
