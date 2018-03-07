Merchants drop six straight, fall to 1-7
Tue, 07/03/2018 - 10:18am rpattermann
Wed, 07/04/2018
The Abbotsford Merchants are still searching for that second win this season after falling 3-9 on the road to the Westboro Trojans in Dairyland League play on Sunday.
The Merchants had a slow start on both sides of the ball, falling behind 9-0 after four innings, and could never recover as the Trojans dropped Abbotsford to 1-7 on the season.
