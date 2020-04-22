Home / The Star News

Looking back with no regrets



REWRITING THE RECORD BOOK - Garrett Rau prepares to punt the football deep into his opponent’s territory. Rau, a former Abby Falcon, wrapped up his football career with Knox College, a NCAA D-III program in Galesburg, Ill., in November of 2019. Rau set nearly 20 school records, including most punts inside the 20-yard line and most yards punted in a season. He was a First Team Midwestern Conference selection at punter three straight years. He remains active in football, coaching staff at Galesburg High.
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:22pm rpattermann
Rau reflects on years with Prairie Fire
Wed, 4/22/2020

Garrett Rau isn’t certain just where his football career at Knox College ranks among the all-time greats. When it comes to comparing his career with all those that have worn a Prairie Fire uniform before him, he shies away from the topic.
He prefers to leave his legacy to the historians and the number crunchers. But if numbers are any indication, when one looks at Rau’s four years with the Prairie Fire, he clearly was one of the best.

