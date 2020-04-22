Looking back with no regrets

Garrett Rau isn’t certain just where his football career at Knox College ranks among the all-time greats. When it comes to comparing his career with all those that have worn a Prairie Fire uniform before him, he shies away from the topic.

He prefers to leave his legacy to the historians and the number crunchers. But if numbers are any indication, when one looks at Rau’s four years with the Prairie Fire, he clearly was one of the best.