Lavasseur collects second SLS Feature win
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:06am rpattermann
Steve Lavasseur recorded his second A-Mod feature victory Friday night at Spring Lake Speedway near Unity as he routed the field.
Lavasseur, the pole sitter, grabbed an early lead and dominated throughout the race as the next closest driver, Jake Smith, stayed about three car lengths behind Lavasseur for the majority of the feature.
