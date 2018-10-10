Kunze makes history with 1,000-kill milestone

In the world of sports, the number one thousand has special significance.

A running back dreams of rushing for a thousand yards in a season, a basketball player hopes to score a thousand points in their career and a volleyball player wants to reach one thousand kills.

Of those three the last is arguably the hardest to achieve. After all, a running back can break loose and score an eighty yard touchdown in one play.

A basketball player can score two, three or even four points on a single play.

Not so for the volleyball player - for them the path to one thousand is the patient path, a slow accumulation, like steps in a journey - one by one by one.

For Abbotsford’s Melanie Kunze, the journey’s destination has finally been reached.