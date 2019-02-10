Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Hornets win overtime thriller

GAME CHANGER - Tyler Klement charges past the Rockets’ Austin Bacon for a 50-yard score against Spencer/Columbus. Klement scored three of the Hornets four touchdowns, none bigger than his last, which gave Colby a 28-22 overtime victory. SUBMITTED PHOTO/TERRI VOLLRATH
Wed, 10/2/2019

The Colby Hornets traveled to Spencer on Friday, Sept. 27, for a conference football game against the Spencer/Columbus Rockets. Colby narrowly defeated the Rockets by a score of 28-22 in overtime.
The victory pushes Colby’s record to 5-1 overall, and to 5-0 in league play.
Colby head coach Jim Hagen stated that, “This certainly was a game for the ages and a game our players, coaches, fans and community will talk about long into the future."

To read the rest of this story pick up the Oct. 10 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

