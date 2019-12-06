Hornets trap returns to state
Wed, 06/12/2019 - 9:52am rpattermann
Wed, 6/12/2019
The Colby Hornets trap shooting team capped off its second season with a trip to the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League state tournament in Rome, Wis. on Saturday, June 8.
The Hornets competed against 1,400 shooters, and nearly 80 schools, placing 65th with a final score of 412 out of a possible 500 broken targets.
