Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Hornets trample Warriors, 28-6

Hornets trample Warriors, 28-6



KEEP ON TRUCKIN’- Senior fullback Reece Kellnhofer sprints away from Neillsville in the fourth quarter en route to his second touchdown of the day. Kellnhofer finished with 99 yards on the ground and 44 yards in the air and a pair of TDs. STAFF PHOTO/ROSS PATTERMANNReece Kellnhofer breaks through a tackle on a punt return in Colby's game against Neillsville/GrantonTyler Klement punches the ball into the end-zone on a three yard carryColby's quarterback Roman Schmidt evades a Warriors' defender.
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:11am rpattermann
Wed, 08/29/2018

The Colby Hornets traveled to Neillsville on Friday, on a rain soaked night filled with thunder and lightning, to face the Neillsville/Granton Warriors.
The game was postponed in the second quarter after two lightning delays forced the teams and fans to take shelter, with Colby leading 7-6.
The teams resumed play the next day, and the Hornets left the field victorious by a score of 28-6. Colby improves to 2-0 overall, and 2-0 in Cloverbelt Conference play.

To read the rest of this story pick up the August 29 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here