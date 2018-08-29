Hornets trample Warriors, 28-6

The Colby Hornets traveled to Neillsville on Friday, on a rain soaked night filled with thunder and lightning, to face the Neillsville/Granton Warriors.

The game was postponed in the second quarter after two lightning delays forced the teams and fans to take shelter, with Colby leading 7-6.

The teams resumed play the next day, and the Hornets left the field victorious by a score of 28-6. Colby improves to 2-0 overall, and 2-0 in Cloverbelt Conference play.