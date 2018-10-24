Hornets top Bears, advance to second round
Wed, 10/24/2018
Wed, 10/24/2018
The Colby Hornets defeated the Bonduel Bears 26-20 in a Level 1 match-up football game at Colby, for the Hornets’ first play-off win since 2012.
Coach Hagen stated, “This was a very physical game, a game of turnovers, along with many momentum changes. For the second week in a row, we found ourselves behind in the second half but I give so much credit to our players for believing in themselves and finding a way to win.”
