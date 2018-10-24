Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Hornets top Bears, advance to second round

Hornets top Bears, advance to second round



TAKE DOWN - Matt Kunze, left, and Sawyer Schmutzler tackle Bonduel’s Isaac Garside in Colby’s Level One playoff game on Friday. Colby won the contest, advancing into the second round for the first time since 2012. Kunze and Schmutzler combined for 11 tackles. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 10/24/2018 - 12:07pm rpattermann
Wed, 10/24/2018

The Colby Hornets defeated the Bonduel Bears 26-20 in a Level 1 match-up football game at Colby, for the Hornets’ first play-off win since 2012.
Coach Hagen stated, “This was a very physical game, a game of turnovers, along with many momentum changes. For the second week in a row, we found ourselves behind in the second half but I give so much credit to our players for believing in themselves and finding a way to win.”

