Hornets top Bears, advance to second round

The Colby Hornets defeated the Bonduel Bears 26-20 in a Level 1 match-up football game at Colby, for the Hornets’ first play-off win since 2012.

Coach Hagen stated, “This was a very physical game, a game of turnovers, along with many momentum changes. For the second week in a row, we found ourselves behind in the second half but I give so much credit to our players for believing in themselves and finding a way to win.”