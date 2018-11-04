Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Hornets take sixth at Wausau West meet

Hornets take sixth at Wausau West meet



HIGH-FLYIN’ HORNET - Sophomore Hailey Voelker soars through the air in Thursday’s indoor meet at Wausau West high school. Voelker captured her third straight triple jump title with a leap of 34 feet, 5.75 inches. Voelker also finished fourth in the long jump.A MIGHTY TOSS - Junior Mackenzie Huber, the reigning East Cloverbelt champion, took first in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 3.25 inches as she helped the Hornets finish sixth out of 14 teams in the Wausau West Warrior Girls Invitational.
Wed, 04/11/2018
Wed, 04/11/2018

The Colby girls competed in the Wausau West Warrior Girls Invitational on Thursday, April 5, taking on several Division One schools and placing sixth out of 14 teams with 44 points.
“The girls looked amazing and continue to show us they are ready to compete against the best in the state,” head coach Chrisie Wright said.

