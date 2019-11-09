Hornets steamroll Railroaders 65-0

On Friday, Sept. 6, the Colby Hornets took to the road against the Altoona Railroaders for their first away game of the young season. The Hornets walked off the brand new turf field victorious by a convincing score of 65-0.

Head coach Jim Hagen stated that “I was a little nervous going into the game due to the fact it was our first away game and not playing on grass and you just never know how players are going to respond.