Hornets set date with state

When David battled Goliath the stories say he was armed only with a rock. What the stories don’t say is that David was armed with something far greater than any weapon.

David faced Goliath armed with belief, the belief that he could do what no one else could.

In their own way, the Colby Hornets took down a giant on Saturday at Wausau West, but it was not a giant on the court, but rather the specter of the past.

With their 67-50 victory over Crandon, Colby will make their first ever appearance in the state tournament.