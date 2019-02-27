Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Hornets headed to sectionals

TWO OUT OF THREE AIN’T BAD- The Colby Hornets played in their third consecutive WIAA regional championship on Friday, and repeated as regional champions, dispatching a tough Pacelli Cardinals squad in a physical match-up. Colby advances to the sectional semi-final for the second straight season.
It wasn’t a Gatorade bath, but the sentiment was the same.
His face dripping and his shirt soaking wet after being doused by water from his players, Colby girls basketball head coach Randy Rau was all smiles as he took in the scene before him.
“It’s another step towards our goals,” Rau said in the aftermath of Colby’s 57-48 victory over the Pacelli Cardinals. “It’s another step on the stepping stones.”

