Hornets finish season with perfect record
Wed, 02/13/2019 - 11:35am rpattermann
When the Colby girls season began in November everyone on the team knew this could be a special season.
Just how special remains a mystery, but Colby got a better idea on Monday, after knocking off Granton at home.
The victory there, along with wins over Spencer on Friday, and Loyal on Saturday gave the Hornets a perfect 16-0 record in the Cloverbelt, and a 20-0 regular season record.
