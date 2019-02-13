Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Hornets finish season with perfect record

Hornets finish season with perfect record



POWER THROUGH THE PAINT - Vanessa Lopez muscles her way through traffic against the Loyal Greyhounds on Friday. Lopez scored a pair of baskets in the second half to finish with five points and help Colby secure another conference victory. GOING SOMEWHERE? - Jenna Steen stops a Rocket from scoring on Friday. Steen scored two points against spencer, and added six points against Granton on Monday. Colby will take on Regis in Saturday’s Cloverbelt crossover in Altoona in the last game before playoffs.
Wed, 02/13/2019 - 11:35am rpattermann
Wed, 2/13/2019

When the Colby girls season began in November everyone on the team knew this could be a special season.
Just how special remains a mystery, but Colby got a better idea on Monday, after knocking off Granton at home.
The victory there, along with wins over Spencer on Friday, and Loyal on Saturday gave the Hornets a perfect 16-0 record in the Cloverbelt, and a 20-0 regular season record.

