Hornets end season at state

HORNETS MAKE HISTORY - Colby Hornets head coach Randy Rau shares a smile with his players just before tip-off of the state semi-final at the Resch Center on Thursday. The Hornets set a new benchmark for excellence this season, finishing with a 25-1 record in 2018-19. Colby captured a second straight East Cloverbelt title and regional championship and first ever sectional title en route to a maiden voyage to Green Bay. STAFF PHOTOS/ROSS PATTERMANN
Wed, 03/13/2019 - 11:36am rpattermann
Wed, 3/13/2019

Twenty-five wins. One loss.
That is final record of the Colby Hornets 2018-19 season after their first ever appearance at the WIAA state tournament on Thursday.
It was the biggest stage the Hornets have ever played on, and the players’ eyes went wide as they saw themselves on the jumbotron.
Their surprise quickly faded away, and the Hornets regrouped. They had come here for a reason.

To read the rest of this story pick up the March 13 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

