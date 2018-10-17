Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Hornets blast past Orioles in four sets

Hornets blast past Orioles in four sets



DOUBLE TEAM - Vanessa Lopez, left, and Olivia Vollrath go up for a double block during Tuesday’s match against the Stanley-Boyd Orioles, who were dispatched in four sets. STAFF PHOTO/ROSS PATTERMANN
Wed, 10/17/2018 - 11:35am rpattermann
Wed, 10/17/2018

The Colby Hornets volleyball team won their first round of WIAA regional action at home on Tuesday, dropping the Stanley-Boyd Orioles in four sets.
The Hornets had not faced the Orioles during the regular season. Stanley-Boyd came in with a 7-22 record, but with their season hanging in the balance, the Orioles fought hard for every point.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Oct. 17 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here