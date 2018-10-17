Hornets blast past Orioles in four sets
Wed, 10/17/2018 - 11:35am rpattermann
Wed, 10/17/2018
The Colby Hornets volleyball team won their first round of WIAA regional action at home on Tuesday, dropping the Stanley-Boyd Orioles in four sets.
The Hornets had not faced the Orioles during the regular season. Stanley-Boyd came in with a 7-22 record, but with their season hanging in the balance, the Orioles fought hard for every point.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Oct. 17 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/