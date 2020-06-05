Holtz blazing his own trail

Alex Holtz didn’t stuff the stat sheet during his four years in a Colby Hornet’s uniform. He didn’t score any touchdowns, and it was only in his senior year that he tallied more than 20 tackles in a season. But as Holtz himself will tell you, you don’t need to put up big numbers to have a big impact on the field.

“There’s always a way where you can impact a play,” says Holtz. “I know I didn’t have a lot of stats on offense, but I know I helped make the team better.”