Harriers peaking with plenty of PRs
Wed, 10/03/2018 - 11:25am rpattermann
Wet and cool conditions were no match for the fast pace set by both Colby/Abbotsford cross-country teams on Thursday at the Athens Invitational. Each team saw multiple runners post personal bests as temps hovered near the mid to low 50s.
“We had a great day at Athens,” head coach Bryon Graun said. “The weather is now getting to be perfect for us — 55-60 is perfect cross-country weather. “
