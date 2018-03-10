Harriers peaking with plenty of PRs

Wet and cool conditions were no match for the fast pace set by both Colby/Abbotsford cross-country teams on Thursday at the Athens Invitational. Each team saw multiple runners post personal bests as temps hovered near the mid to low 50s.

“We had a great day at Athens,” head coach Bryon Graun said. “The weather is now getting to be perfect for us — 55-60 is perfect cross-country weather. “