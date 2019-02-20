Halopka advances to state tournament

The Abbotsford/Colby wrestling co-op sent five wrestlers to the WIAA D-2 sectional meet in Neillsville on Saturday.

The meet was the final leg of a long and arduous journey to the individual state meet in Madison this week, with the top three wrestlers from each weight class heading to the tournament.

“Saturday we wrestled hard,” head coach Dave Ruesch said. “The kids gave the effort, and left it all out on the mat.”

When the mats were finally rolled up, River Halopka stood atop the podium, finishing second in the 106 weight class.