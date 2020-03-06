Home / The Star News

Guided by hope and heritage



RETURN MAN - Gavino Lopez returns the ball for big yardage. Lopez got it done at all three levels, making plays for Colby on offense, defense and special teams.
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 11:49am rpattermann
Lopez lands new home with Pointers
Wed, 6/03/2020

As a player, if you’re judging Gavino Lopez by his height or his size, you just made a grave mistake. Odds are you won’t have a chance to regret it since he’s probably already tackled you.
Lopez has been one of the best and most reliable defenders during his years with the Colby Hornets football team, and when he talks about the sport it’s clear to anyone that his love for the game runs deep.

To read the rest of this story pick up the June 3 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/tribune-phonograph.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here