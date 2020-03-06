Guided by hope and heritage
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 11:49am rpattermann
Lopez lands new home with Pointers
Wed, 6/03/2020
As a player, if you’re judging Gavino Lopez by his height or his size, you just made a grave mistake. Odds are you won’t have a chance to regret it since he’s probably already tackled you.
Lopez has been one of the best and most reliable defenders during his years with the Colby Hornets football team, and when he talks about the sport it’s clear to anyone that his love for the game runs deep.
