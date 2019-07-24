Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Footballers shine in All-Star game

Footballers shine in All-Star game



ABBY ALL-STARS - Angelo Hutman, left, and Joe Aguilera helped the North - Small team defeat the South - Small team. Each player raised thousands of dollars for charity and represented the Abbotsford Falcons football team at the WFCA All-Star game last Saturday.
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 10:59am rpattermann
Wed, 7/24/2019

For Angelo Hutman it was the last football game of his prep career. For Joe Aguilera, it was another chapter in his athletic career. For both, it was a memory that will last forever.
Hutman and Aguilera, members of the 2018 Abbotsford Falcons football team, were each selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) All-Star game on Saturday.

