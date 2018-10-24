Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Feiten qualifies for state

Feiten qualifies for state



STATE IS GREAT - Isabelle Feiten holds up her state qualifying medal from Saturday’s sectional meet in Colby. Feiten will represent Colby/Abby at the state meet in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, Oct. 27.Abbie Hediger shows her grit, running the final four kilometers with just one shoe.
Wed, 10/24/2018 - 12:02pm rpattermann
Wed, 10/24/2018

For the third week in a row, the Colby/Abbotsford cross-country co-op hosted a cross-country meet on Saturday, this time the state qualifying WIAA sectional race.
As has been the case in their previous meet, Mother Nature had just as much say in determining the outcome as the runners themselves.
Wintery conditions blanketed the landscape, with temperatures dipping into the twenties, and wind whipping snow around, creating conditions more on par with a cross-country skiing race.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Oct. 24 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here