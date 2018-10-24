Feiten qualifies for state

For the third week in a row, the Colby/Abbotsford cross-country co-op hosted a cross-country meet on Saturday, this time the state qualifying WIAA sectional race.

As has been the case in their previous meet, Mother Nature had just as much say in determining the outcome as the runners themselves.

Wintery conditions blanketed the landscape, with temperatures dipping into the twenties, and wind whipping snow around, creating conditions more on par with a cross-country skiing race.