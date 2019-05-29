Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Falcons track sends 8 to state

Melanzie Kunze races ahead of the pack in the 100-meter hurdles. Kunze qualified for state in both hurdle events/STATE IS GREAT - Joe Aguilera crosses the finish line in the 400-meter dash. Aguilera qualified for state in the 200-meter and 400 meter dash. Blake Draper prepares to throw the shot put. Draper made the finals of the shot put, but did not qualify for the state meet.Chase Sperl prepares to throw the discus at the sectional meet in Cameron last week Thursday.A SPEEDY SENIOR - Kallie Falteisek flies down the track during the 400-meter dash. Falteisek returns to La Crosse in the 4x400-meter relay.
Great competition can bring out great results, and the WIAA D-3 sectional meet in Cameron on Thursday certainly provided a fantastic venue for the Falcons track and field team to shine.
“You usually see how kids respond when the spotlight is on them,” head coach Jake Knapmiller said about the occasion. “More fans, more teams — pressure builds [and] cream rises to the top most of the time!”

