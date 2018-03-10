Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Falcons remain perfect in conference play

Falcons remain perfect in conference play



STRONG HANDS - Caden Decker cradles the ball as he makes a 20-yard reception during the first quarter of Abbotsford’s game against Owen-Withee. Decker finished with 63 yards on the ground and two TDs to go with his three receptions and 58 yards through the air. STAFF PHOTO/ROSS PATTERMANN
Wed, 10/03/2018 - 11:31am rpattermann
Wed, 10/03/2018

The Abbotsford Falcons hosted the Owen-Withee Blackhawks for a Cloverwood Conference clash on Friday. In the battle between birds of prey, it was the Falcons who came out on top, 49-20.
“We are almost back to full strength, and better than when we started the year,” head coach Jake Knapmiller said after the game.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Oct. 3 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here