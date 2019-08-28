Falcons notch shutout in season opener
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 12:14pm rpattermann
If last Friday’s game is any indication, the Abbotsford Falcons will be just fine next year when they join the Marawood Conference after defeating the Marathon Red Raiders 21-0 in their season opener.
The Falcons’ victory snapped a two game losing streak against their future conference rival, as Abby enters its last season as a member of the Cloverwood Conference.
