Falcons grind down Greenwood



FABER WITH THE FLY-BY - Cade Faber stays patient and finds a gap in Greenwood’s defense as he prepares to score on a 32-yard run against the Indians on Friday. Through seven games Faber is Abby’s leading receiver and third leading rusher.
Wed, 10/09/2019 - 11:54am rpattermann
Wed, 10/9/2019

With the Abbotsford Falcons celebrating Homecoming Week, constant cheers flowed from the stands on Friday, as ardent Abby fans urged their team on towards victory.
The Falcons took the best shot the Greenwood Indians could muster, stood firm and delivered their own big plays to remain unbeaten in the Cloverwood Conferece with a 28-22 decision over their rivals.

