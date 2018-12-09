Falcons defeat Athens in three straight sets
Wed, 09/12/2018 - 11:40am rpattermann
Wed, 09/12/2018
The Abbotsford Falcons continue to run like a well-oiled machine, picking up a Marawood Conference victory over the Athens Bluejays at home Tuesday night.
It was a closely contested match, with the ‘Jays forcing Abby to come up with big plays - and the Falcons obliged, as Melanie Kunze led the way at net, striking thunderous kill after thunderous kill to derail any plans the ‘Jays had about playing spoiler.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Sept. 12 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/