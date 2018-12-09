Falcons defeat Athens in three straight sets

The Abbotsford Falcons continue to run like a well-oiled machine, picking up a Marawood Conference victory over the Athens Bluejays at home Tuesday night.

It was a closely contested match, with the ‘Jays forcing Abby to come up with big plays - and the Falcons obliged, as Melanie Kunze led the way at net, striking thunderous kill after thunderous kill to derail any plans the ‘Jays had about playing spoiler.