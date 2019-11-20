Home / The Star News

Falcon’s title shot falls short



WORDS OF WISDOM - Abbotsford Falcons head football coach Jake Knapmiller speaks to his players after their Level Four playoff loss. The Falcons were attempting to reach the state title game for the first time, but fell short against the Ramblers in Chippewa Falls.
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 1:17pm rpattermann
Wed, 11/20/2019

The Abbotsford Falcons found themselves in familiar territory on Friday night, playing the Regis Ramblers at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls in a Level Four playoff game.
The prize - a trip to Camp Randall on UW - Madison’s campus, and a shot at the WIAA D-6 state title.
It was the Falcons third trip in four years to a Level Four playoff game, but this year’s team wasn’t supposed to be here, not according to numerous pundits and voices from outside the program.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Nov. 20 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/tribune-phonograph.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here