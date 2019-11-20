Falcon’s title shot falls short

The Abbotsford Falcons found themselves in familiar territory on Friday night, playing the Regis Ramblers at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls in a Level Four playoff game.

The prize - a trip to Camp Randall on UW - Madison’s campus, and a shot at the WIAA D-6 state title.

It was the Falcons third trip in four years to a Level Four playoff game, but this year’s team wasn’t supposed to be here, not according to numerous pundits and voices from outside the program.