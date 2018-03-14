Elmhorst closes out career at state 3-pointer contest
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 10:55am rpattermann
Wed, 03/14/2018
Senior Carley Elmhorst donned the green and gold of the Colby Hornets one last time this past weekend.
Elmhorst travelled to Green Bay and took part in the WIAA 3-Point Challenge at the Resch Center as part of the festivities leading up to the WIAA state tournament.
