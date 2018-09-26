Colby take down Greenwood, compete in Abby

The Colby Hornets capped off a frenetic and busy week of volleyball on Tuesday that saw Colby take part in seven matches in five days.

The Hornets kicked off last week with a three set conference victory over Greenwood at home on Thursday and then followed this up with a short drive to Abbotsford for the Bud & Mary Nelson Invite on Saturday.

Colby closed things out on Tuesday night with a road match against Cloverbelt Conference rival the Columbus Catholic Dons.