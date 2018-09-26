Colby handed first loss of year
Wed, 09/26/2018 - 11:31am rpattermann
Wed, 09/26/2018
The Colby Hornets hosted the Spencer/Columbus Rockets on Friday, Sept. 21, for homecoming, and lost 41-0.
Colby coach Jim Hagen stated, “Spencer/Columbus was much bigger on the line of scrimmage and athletic at their skills positions. We had trouble moving the football consistently.
“Defensively we played OK at times, but they just found ways to make big play after big play.”
To read the rest of this story pick up the Sept. 26 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/