Colby grad stays on track

It’s early April and a cold wind blows across the athletic complex that sits adjacent to the Colby school district. The parking lot is almost bereft of traffic, with one lone car sitting near the track.

The owner of said car is bundled up and going through plyometric drills on the track, bounding and hopping from side to side on the rubberized surface, warming up her muscles as she prepares to begin a brutal sprint session.

She’d rather be doing this sort of thing with her teammates, where she competes for the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse Eagles in Division III of the NCAA. But these days, any form of outdoor exercise is a blessing as COVID-19 continues its silent and invisible march through Wisconsin.