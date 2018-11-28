Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Colby grad finds glory on the pitch

Colby grad finds glory on the pitch



FATHER AND SON - 2018 Colby grad Sam Krause, right, stands next to his father, Dan, after a game against Minnesota Rugby Union rival University of Minnesota-Mankato. Krause recently competed in the D-2 USA Rugby National championships for the North Dakota State University Lost Boys rugby club on Nov. 16-17 in Greenville, North Carolina. Krause was selected as this year’s best tackler.
Wed, 11/28/2018 - 11:50am rpattermann
Wed, 11/28/2018

There are roughly eight million student-athletes currently participating in high school sports across the country.
A lucky few will earn college scholarships and play sports at the Division One or Division Two level.
More will try their hands at the Division Three level, where scholarships are not offered, choosing instead to play for love of the game and the opportunity to pursue an NCAA national title.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Nov. 28 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here