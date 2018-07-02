Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Colby girls knock off Neillsville

Colby girls knock off Neillsville



JUBILATION - The Colby Hornets celebrate with head coach Randy Rau after defeating Neillsville 52-44. The victory puts Colby in sole possession of first place in the East Cloverbelt.
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 12:13pm rpattermann

In a highly anticipated contest between the two best teams in the East Cloverbelt, it was the Colby Hornets (17-2, 13-1 ECC) that finished on top, defeating the Neillsville Warriors 52-44 before a packed house Thursday night.
The game had the feel of a heavyweight boxing match, with both teams trading shots, in what was essentially a conference championship game.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Feb. 7 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here