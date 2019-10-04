Baseball co-op starts its first season
Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:24am rpattermann
Wed, 4/10/2019
The newly formed Abbotsford/Colby baseball co-op was able to sneak in several games on between Friday and Monday, dropping a 8-6 decision on the road to the Marathon Red Raiders.
Abby/Colby bounced back on Monday to go 1-1 in their double header with Medford and are now 1-2 on the year.
To read the rest of this story pick up the April 10 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/