Home / Tribune-Phonograph / A/C wrestlers make podium

A/C wrestlers make podium



TITLE WINNER - Freshman Mason Wellman pins his opponent in the championship round of the 138 weight class. Wellman won both of his matches in just over a minute, and now holds a 24-12 season record. CONFERENCE CHAMPS - Chance Clement, Carter Grewe and Mason Wellman all won titles in their weight classes on Saturday.CLAPPING BACK AT THE CLOVERBELT - Nine wrestlers from the Abby/Colby wrestling co-op picked up Cloverbelt Conference honors. Chance Clement, Mason Wellman and Carter Grewe won their weight classes. Logan Ruesch, River Halopka and Joe Aguilera finished second.ESCAPE ARTIST - Chance Clement works his way out from Peyton Kostka's grasp. Clement pinned his opponent from Regis for a conference crown.
Wed, 02/06/2019 - 11:48am rpattermann
Wed, 2/6/2019

There’s no better cure for the winter blues quite like winning. Chance Clement can tell you a thing or two about that.
Clement, a senior at Abbotsford High, had twice wrestled in the championship round in the Cloverbelt Conference tournament, and twice he finished runner-up.
But, as the saying goes, the third time is the charm.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Feb. 6 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here