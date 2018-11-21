Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby wins back to back conference games

Abby wins back to back conference games



DEEP THREAT - Mariana Castillo, center, fights for a ball during the Falcons’ season opener on Thursday. Castillo finished with five points, five rebounds and three assists. Her biggest shot was a buzzer-beating three in the first half that helped Abbotsford defeat Rib Lake for their first victory of the season. Melanie Kunze and Kallie Falteisek had big games, Falteisek led Abby with 16 points, and Kunze had a career high 17 boards. STAR NEWS/MATT FREY
Wed, 11/21/2018 - 11:44am rpattermann
Wed, 11/21/2018

The Abbotsford Falcons kicked off the regular season with a pair of conference home games, dropping the Rib Lake Redmen 46-32 on Thursday, and the Athens Bluejays by an identical 46-32 score on Monday.
The victories push Abby’s record to 2-0 overall, and 2-0 in the North Marawood Conference.

