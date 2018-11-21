Abby wins back to back conference games
Wed, 11/21/2018
The Abbotsford Falcons kicked off the regular season with a pair of conference home games, dropping the Rib Lake Redmen 46-32 on Thursday, and the Athens Bluejays by an identical 46-32 score on Monday.
The victories push Abby’s record to 2-0 overall, and 2-0 in the North Marawood Conference.
