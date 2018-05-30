Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby track sends seven Falcons to La Crosse

Abby track sends seven Falcons to La Crosse



TOO FAST- Joe Aguilera, seen here in last week’s home regional, qualified for the state meet in all three sprinting events.
Wed, 05/30/2018 - 12:17pm rpattermann
Wed, 05/30/2018

Joe Aguilera never got a chance to compete at sectionals last year. In fact, he never had a chance to compete in any meet last year as he was busy recovering from surgery.
He definitely made up for lost time in last Thursday’s WIAA D-3 Boyceville sectional as he qualified for the WIAA state meet in La Crosse this Friday in three individual sprinting events.

To read the rest of this story pick up the May 30 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

