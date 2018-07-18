Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby QB to play in state all-star game

Abby QB to play in state all-star game



GRIDIRON GLORY- Ean Rau will don the red and black of Abbotsford one last time as he competes in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star game on July 21. Rau will continue his football career with the Knox Prairie Fire this fall. Rau breaks through a tackle as he sprints down the field en route to a touchdown
Wed, 07/18/2018 - 11:47am rpattermann
Wed, 07/18/2018

Ean Rau knows a thing or two about carrying a football. Over the past two seasons, Abbotsford High’s former starting quarterback has rushed for nearly 2,500 yards. But on July 21, Rau will be doing more than just carrying a ball — he’ll be carrying a great cause.
Rau, one of 46 athletes chosen from a pool of over 100 from other small school districts, was selected to compete in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) All-Star game this coming Saturday.

To read the rest of this story pick up the July 18 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here