Abby Heat wins state title

The Abbotsford Heat 13U baseball team recently won the Small Town Baseball State Tournament. The tournament took place in Marshfield from June 21-23 and consisted of teams with school enrollments of under 700. The Abby Heat won the 13U division, defeating Omro 7-6 and Medford 5-2 during pool play. On Sunday they defeated Omro 10-0 in four innings to advance to the championship game where they defeated Medford 8-0 in five innings. The members of the state winning team are, front row, left to right, Brennan Mireles, JV Castillo, Nevin Michlig, Evan Schunk and Preston Bunkelman. In the back row, left to right, is coach John Schreiber, Blake Bargender, coach Gary Schraufnagel, Payton Schreiber, Noah Schraufnagel, Evan Reis, Carlos Lara, coach Ryan Bargender and coach Eric Reis.