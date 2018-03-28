Abby girls open season with two indoor meets
Wed, 03/28/2018
The Abbotsford Falcons girls’ track and field team kicked off their 2018 season last week with a pair of indoor meets in Marshfield and Menomonie.
The Falcons enjoyed success in their first meet of the season at the Marshfield Girls Invitational on Thursday, March 22.
