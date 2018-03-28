Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby girls open season with two indoor meets

Abby girls open season with two indoor meets



FOCUS- Abby’s Bobbie Lee preps for the shot put in Thursday’s meet in Marshfield. Lee was 30th out of 64 throwers.
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:46am rpattermann
Wed, 03/28/2018

The Abbotsford Falcons girls’ track and field team kicked off their 2018 season last week with a pair of indoor meets in Marshfield and Menomonie.
The Falcons enjoyed success in their first meet of the season at the Marshfield Girls Invitational on Thursday, March 22.

To read the rest of this story pick up the March 28 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here