Abby girls lose two

PASS FIRST - Kallie Falteisek looks for a teammate. Falteisek had 16 points against Newman Catholic.
Wed, 01/10/2018 - 9:40am rpattermann
Wed, 01/10/2018

The Falcons opened up 2018 against the Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers from the East Central Conference. Both teams went at it claw, tooth and nail, but the Chargers prevailed, 63-59. The Falcons narrowly missed out on another victory, losing to the Newman Catholic Fighting Cardinals Friday night 54-65 and fell to 5-6 (3-5 NMC).

To read the rest of this story pick up the Jan. 10 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Comment Here