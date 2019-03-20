Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Zimmerman sentenced to life without parole for homicides

Zimmerman sentenced to life without parole for homicides



JUDGEMENT DAY - Tyler Zimmerman and his defense attorneys stand before Marathon County judge Greg Huber while relatives of murder victim Duane “Cowboy” Hostetler watch from the gallery. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 03/20/2019 - 11:56am rpattermann
Wed, 3/20/2019

A “courtroom full of pain” found some consolation last Friday when a Marathon County judge sentenced Tyler Zimmerman to life in prison without parole for a 2018 double homicide committed in Abbotsford.
The family and friends of the two people murdered by Zimmerman on Jan. 20, 2018, took turns telling the judge how the tragedy tore a hole in their lives, and many of them ended with the same message: Zimmerman does not deserve the chance to get out of prison.

To read the rest of this story pick up the March 20 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here