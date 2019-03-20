Zimmerman sentenced to life without parole for homicides
Wed, 03/20/2019 - 11:56am rpattermann
Wed, 3/20/2019
A “courtroom full of pain” found some consolation last Friday when a Marathon County judge sentenced Tyler Zimmerman to life in prison without parole for a 2018 double homicide committed in Abbotsford.
The family and friends of the two people murdered by Zimmerman on Jan. 20, 2018, took turns telling the judge how the tragedy tore a hole in their lives, and many of them ended with the same message: Zimmerman does not deserve the chance to get out of prison.
