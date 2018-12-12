Young Professionals group looking to grow
Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:17pm rpattermann
Wed, 12/12/2018
Since the start of this year, a growing group of twenty- and thirty-somethings from different parts of Clark County have been getting together on a regular basis to compare notes, share ideas and, whenever possible, have fun.
The Clark County Young Professionals were established in January as an offshoot of a movement in Milwaukee to provide networking opportunities for young working people.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Dec. 12 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/