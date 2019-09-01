Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Workhorse reps defend accounting software

DEMO - John Gasper of Workhorse Software, along with deputy clerk-treasurer Louella Luedtke, left, show Abbotsford city council members how the Workhorse accounting program works. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 01/09/2019 - 12:39pm rpattermann
Wed, 1/9/2019

With Abbotsford looking at possibly switching accounting software, representatives of the city’s current vendor were eager to show off their product during Monday’s monthly council meeting.
John Gasper, a sales and service representative for Workhorse Software Services, was joined by two of his colleagues during the monthly city council meeting, which featured a step-by-step run-through of Workhorse’s basic functions.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Jan. 9 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

