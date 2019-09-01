Workhorse reps defend accounting software
Wed, 01/09/2019 - 12:39pm rpattermann
Wed, 1/9/2019
With Abbotsford looking at possibly switching accounting software, representatives of the city’s current vendor were eager to show off their product during Monday’s monthly council meeting.
John Gasper, a sales and service representative for Workhorse Software Services, was joined by two of his colleagues during the monthly city council meeting, which featured a step-by-step run-through of Workhorse’s basic functions.
