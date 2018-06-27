Work on Sportsman’s likely delayed until 2019
Wed, 06/27/2018 - 11:16am rpattermann
Homeowners in Abbotsford’s Sportsmen’s Addition will likely have to wait until next year for curb and gutter and pavement on their streets.
After voting earlier this month to add Porcupine Lane and Swamp Buck Drive as an alternate bid option for this year’s Fourth Avenue extension project, the council is now looking to delay that work until next year.
